Manchin Obstinance & VP’s Trumpian Talk on Migrants Undercut Dem Image

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODEPINK, to discuss the victory in Peru’s presidential claimed by union organizer Pedro Castillo last night, efforts by neoliberal candidate Keiko Fujimori to sow doubt on the certainty of Castillo’s election, and the kind of response Peruvians can expect from the US government and the transnational ruling class.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte, to discuss the indefinite postponement of a Jun. 27 constitutional referendum by de facto Haitian president Jovenel Moïse, the Haitian regime’s claims that the G-9 Family burned down police stations, and the denial of the accusations by the armed neighborhood group’s leader, Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch, to discuss the demand by Vice President Kamala Harris that Central American migrants seeking refuge in the United States “do not come,” and the role of the US government in creating the hellish conditions from which millions in the Northern Triangle seek to escape.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s continued refusal to support filibuster reform even after meeting with civil rights leaders, the internal federal investigation which determined that the June 1st attack on protesters by US Park Police and other police agencies was not carried out in preparation for that Pres. Donald Trump’s photo-op, and how the lack of internet connectivity in rural areas is impeding educational and economic growth.

