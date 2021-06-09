With Democrats Like Joe Manchin, Who Needs Republicans?!

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Greg Palast, investigative reporter and author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, to discuss voting rights laws, why Joe Manchin is opposing the For The People Act, and the racist character of voter suppression and the filibuster.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to discuss the elections in Peru between socialist Pedro Castillo and right-wing Keiko Fujimori. Rogatyuk explains the political and historical context behind this election and what a Castillo victory would mean for Latin America’s “Pink Tide.”

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Technologist and editor of TechForThePeople.org Chris Garaffa to discuss how the hack that took down Colonial Pipeline was traced back to a single compromised password, the negligence of companies in password encryption that makes them vulnerable to these types of breaches, how Amazon’s doorbell camera Ring does not make neighborhoods safer despite their inflated claims, and how it is possible to get safety laws passed without the use of privacy-compromising cameras.

In the last segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, father, husband, Professor of Africana and Communication Studies at Morgan State University at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power to discuss cryptocurrency and its viability as an alternative form of currency outside of The Market, the implications of Naomi Osaka’s stance on avoiding required interviews on the role of corporate media in sports and mental health, the growth of the celebrity activist industry, the implications of the sports media juggernaut Osaka refuses to endure and how that translates to how the media writ large engages with radicals and revolutionaries, how Kwame Brown is exposing the avaricious nature of the sports media complex and is redefining the idea of success in the sports world, and how the current new cold war against China might play out in the coverage of the upcoming Olympics in Beijing.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com