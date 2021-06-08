Biden Regurgitates Wuhan Lab-Leak Theory

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Wyatt Reed, By Any Means Necessary producer, to give us an on-the-ground update on the elections in Mexico and the “information warfare” being waged to undermine the Morena Party and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In the second segment Jacquie and Sean are joined by Stephen Gowans Author of Washington's Long War on Syria; Patriots, Traitors and Empires; and Israel, A Beachhead in the Middle East, to discuss what’s motivating the US government rehashing the Wuhan lab leak conspiracy, how the leak theory obscures how poorly the United States has handled the coronavirus pandemic and how Washington seems to only care about ‘authoritarianism’

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamm Howard, National Male Co-Chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’COBRA) to discuss the current state of the demand for reparations in America in light of the renewed national focus on the 1921 Greenwood Massacre, whether Biden’s recognition of the massacre and the proclamation he issued to recognize it reflects the Administration’s stance and any expectation of progress proponents have on reparations and the continued work of N’COBRA and legislators who have signed on to sponsor H.R. 40 to keep the issue as a focus of the Administration’s policy agenda.

In the last segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Monica Cruz, host of the ‘On the Picket Line’ Podcast and co-host of ‘It’s Not You It’s Capitalism’ with Breakthrough News, to discuss growing pro-Palestinian protests at major shipping ports to call attention to US support of Israel's crimes through importing its products, the underreported ongoing coal miners’ strike in Alabama, the importance of the growing labor movement emerging in the US South among historically oppressed workers, and the need to continue to focus on international solidarity in labor struggles.

