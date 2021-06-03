Biden’s Embrace of “Lab Leak” Conspiracy Suggests Imperialist Intent

Pro-Israel loyalty oath struck down in GA; New books examines lessons of Chinese socialism; Tribunal to probe US for crimes against humanity

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Abby Martin, journalist, host of the Empire Files and the filmmaker behind “Gaza Fights for Freedom,” to discuss her recent legal victory against the state of Georgia, the significance of the court’s decision that the state’s mandatory pro-Israel loyalty oath for public contract workers is unconstitutional, and why it seems the tide is turning in terms of the Israeli regime’s ability to control the public narrative regarding Palestinian liberation.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Ross, the senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China, to discuss his new book, “China's Great Road: Lessons for Marxist Theory and Socialist Practices,” how China’s meteoric economic rise and socialist economic relations allowed for the most successful poverty eradication campaign in human history, and the strangely capitalist logic underlying many of China’s purportedly-leftist critics in the US and Europe.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by National Jericho Movement Chair Jihad Abdulmumit to discuss the upcoming tribunal aimed at holding the United States accountable for human rights abuses, why the planned hearing may have significant impacts on the public consciousness, and the continuing need to elevate the struggle to liberate political prisoners in the US.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, Contributing Editor of Black Agenda Report, Co-Host of The Left Lens, and co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror,” to discuss the bipartisan embrace of the Wuhan “lab leak” conspiracy theory and the racism underpinning many allegations of Chinese malfeasance.

