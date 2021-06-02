Biden Denounces Systemic Racism — While Secretly Refusing Reparations

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Schultz, Professor of Political Science at Hamline University, to discuss what’s motivating the Biden administration’s concessions to progressives in the recently-unveiled budget proposal, as well as how the bipartisan new Cold War on China appears to be motivating the “military Keynesianism” apparent in the bill.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by CODEPINK Latin America Coordinator Teri Matson to discuss the International Mission of Solidarity and Human Rights Observation in Colombia, the “consistent” brutal police treatment protesters have reported throughout the country, and what explains the widespread popular support for the ongoing national strike in the South American country.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Pan-African News Wire editor Abayomi Azikiwe to discuss the stern rebuke by the African Union and ECOWAS to the recent coup d’etat in Mali, the role of the French and American imperialism in the ongoing political crisis, and why many of the recent moves by the French government seem designed to perpetuate long-standing colonial relations.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of Breakthrough News and author of “Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America,” to discuss Biden’s efforts to privately downplay the possibility of real reparations for Black communities, how social movements are working to navigate an increasingly confusing political landscape, and what to make of the bipartisan supporting for replenishing Israel’s “Iron Dome” missile supply.

