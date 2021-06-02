Biden’s Tulsa Address Marred by Refusal to Urge Reparations, Relief

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the history of Memorial Day in the US, the reburial of Union soldiers in Charleston, and the racially-troubling context of the previously-named “Decoration Day.”

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of TechforthePeople.org, for another edition of our weekly segment “Tech For The People.” They discuss Amazon’s new small box for employees to “focus on their mental wellbeing,” as well as the retail giant’s devices will soon share users’ Internet with neighbors automatically, and the revelations showing the alarming extent of Google’s efforts to collect location data of its consumers.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Max Ajl, member of the Committee of Anti-Imperialists in Solidarity with Iran to discuss his new book, “A People’s Green New Deal,” as well as the $6 trillion infrastructure bill recently proposed by the Biden administration.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ciara Taylor, a popular educator, grassroots organizer and artist, to discuss the continuing refusal by Joe Biden to endorse reparations in his Tulsa address, the refusal of the German government to use the word “reparations” in its 1.1 billion Euro ‘apology’ to Namibia, and the new public recognition of the longstanding ties of solidarity between Black communities in the US and Palestinians.

