City Councils Across US Working to Pump Up Police Budgets Again

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, to discuss efforts by city governments across the country to ‘refund’ the police against the wishes of many community members and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush’s praise for the “historic” decision to defund the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Onyesonwu Chatoyer, cadre with the All African People’s Revolutionary Party and the All African Women’s Revolutionary Union, and national coordinating committee member of the Venceremos Brigade, to discuss the car caravan they’re planning for Sunday, May 30th to call for an end to the US government’s economic blockade against Cuba, as well as how anti-communist propaganda is used to limit solidarity between working people in the US and in Cuba.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge’s dismissal of Kyrie Irving’s comments on racism among sports fans in Boston, the new statement by head coach Brad Stevens regarding the controversy, and why the undervaluation of gymnastics legend Simone Biles’ groundbreaking achievements points to racist double standards in athletics.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and Co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, to discuss former President Barack Obama’s assertion that “institutional constraints” kept him from doing more to stop racist police killings, how the Mutual Aid For Veteran Black Panthers Fund is working to help support the elders who were “at the forefront of class struggle,” and the growing importance of political education in a time of mass propaganda and widespread ideological confusion.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.