Political Theorist Explains Why Liberation Demands Collective Struggle

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests,” to discuss Wednesday’s presidential election in Syria, what to make of scornful mainstream media coverage of the vote, and what explains the enduring popularity of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined from Jerusalem by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five,” for an update on the situation in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect nearly a week ago, what explains the shift in public consciousness surrounding Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, and the international response to the latest escalation in Gaza.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People,” to discuss his new article, “Silent for 20 Years, an Ex-NBA Player Erupts in a Cogent Critique of Anti-Black Media,” why Kwame Brown’s reaction to mockery from sportscasters “opened Pandora’s Box,” and the complicity of many Black sports journalists in enforcing the racist double standards of professional athletics in the US.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Max Rameau, organizer with Pan-African Community Action and Haitian born political theorist and author of the upcoming book on Community Control Over The Police, to discuss the new Hill-HarrisX poll which found a plurality of respondents believe relations between people of color and police have gotten worse in the last year, the political utility of social media, and why the power of the ‘Black misleadership class’ is a testament to the power of the “propaganda machine” loyal to the US ruling class.

