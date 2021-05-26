As New Cold War on China Continues, Biden a “More Diplomatic” Trump

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the fallout of the arrest of Belarusian “regime change asset” Roman Protasevich, disturbing new revelations about the apparent neo-nazi background of the so-called ‘political prisoner,’ and the double standards of corporate media.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com, to discuss his new book, “Asylumist: How to Seek Asylum in the United States and Keep Your Sanity,” the emerging gap between the purported values of the US government and the reality facing those who seek refuge here, and why the process of navigating the country’s asylum system has become increasingly burdensome.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits, to discuss the review which backed the D.C. police officer who shot and killed 18-year-old Deon Kay and how organizers and activists confront a police system seemingly designed never to de-escalate.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Breakthrough News journalist Kei Pritsker to discuss the mass shooting in Santa Clara and the “culture of death” in the US, Andrew Yang’s accusation that a New York Daily News cartoon depicting him as a tourist is racist, and why it’s so crucial for activists to organize despite the ‘alienation’ that predominates under capitalism.

