GOP Rep Says Vax Like Holocaust as “Antisemitism Crisis” Targets Arabs

Little change in a year since George Floyd murder; US considered nuking China over Taiwan in the 50s—report; “Instagram for kids” met with alarm

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by community organizer Nnenna Amuchie to discuss what’s changed—and what hasn’t—in the year since the murder of George Floyd by then-officer Derek Chauvin, the recent meeting of family members of high-profile victims of police killings, and the future of the movement.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear, to discuss new revelations about the threat of mutual nuclear destruction during the Cold War and some of the numerous instances in which such nuclear warfare was narrowly avoided.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tech for the People editor Chris Garaffa for another edition of our weekly segment “Tech For The People.” They discuss the outcry over Facebook’s planned “Instagram for kids” expansion, the new cloud services deal between Israel, Amazon, and Google, and the Jewish employees of Google demanding the company stop favoring the Israeli regime at the expense of Palestinians.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the equivalence drawn by GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene between covid vaccines and the Holocaust, the recent anti-Asian hate crime legislation, and the colonial origins of Zionism.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.