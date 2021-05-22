House Dems, Biden Rush To Give Israel More Bombs As Ceasefire Declared

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ariel Gold, national co-director of CODEPINK, to discuss the recently-announced ceasefire in the deadly 11-day siege of the Gaza Strip by Israel, whether subsequent efforts by extremist settlers to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque and escalate tensions could endanger the fragile peace now taking hold, and US President Biden’s promise to replenish Israel’s missile supply.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, co-host of the podcast It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism, to discuss the new anti-Asian hate crimes bill signed into law by President Biden, and why Biden’s support for a new Cold War on China and past statements blaming China for the coronavirus pandemic undermine his supposed concern for the rise in violence against people of Asian descent.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss NBA players like Kyrie Irving speaking out against attacks on Palestinians, and why it seems there’s been a fundamental change in the Israel lobby’s ability to silence all its critics.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents,” to discuss the choice by the Associated Press to “cave in to the attack” by right-wing forces and fire their reporter Emily Wilder seemingly due to her prior participation in Students for Justice in Palestine, the significance of the wave of progressive Democratic Congress members now publicly condemning Israel and the racist notion that Black people are the “nerve center” of anti-Semitism in the US.

