US Gov’t 'Sabotaging' Israel-Palestinian Ceasefire Efforts

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Jacquie Luqman and producer Wyatt Reed are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada, to discuss the ongoing refusal by the US government to pressure Israel to cease its air assault on Gaza, the destruction by Israeli forces of the office housing AP and Al Jazeera facilities, and the extent to which the public reaction in the Global North has shifted since Israel’s last attack on the ‘open-air prison’ of Gaza.

In the second segment, Jacquie is joined by Thapelo Mohapi of the South African social movement Abashlali baseMjondolo to discuss their recent statement in support of Palestine and why their history of militant struggle against apartheid makes showing solidarity with Palestinians a moral imperative.

In the third segment, Jacquie is joined by Michelle Witte, co-host of Political Misfits here on Radio Sputnik, to discuss Neera Tanden’s recent appointment as advisor to the Biden administration, as well as the White House’s rejection of Symone Sanders as press secretary even after her vociferous public defense of Joe Biden during the primaries.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Wyatt are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on digitalanalgoradio.com and Twitch.TV, to discuss the pretrial hearing of former Brooklyn Center, MN officer Kim Potter in the police killing of Daunte Wright, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s push to expand the ranks of Metropolitan Police Department despite the hiring freeze imposed by City Council, and the campaign to reduce the concentration of liquors stores in working-class and predominantly-Black DC neighborhoods.

