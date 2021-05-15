Why Israel Siege On Gaza Demands International, Interracial Resistance

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Jacquie Luqman and producer Wyatt Reed are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire,” to discuss the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza and the rising death toll of Palestinians often obscured by corporate media, the massive buildup of Israeli military forces in preparation for a possible ground invasion of Gaza, the callous statements toward Gaza from Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz, and the global mobilizations in support of Palestinians expected this weekend.

In the second segment, Jacquie and Wyatt are joined by Hy Thurman, co-founder of the Young Patriots and the original Rainbow Coalition, to discuss his new book, “Revolutionary Hillbilly,” his radicalization into antiracism and anticapitalism as a poor white sharecropper from Tennessee who became co-founder of the Young Patriots in Chicago, and why the Rainbow Coalition represented such a threat to the power structure in Chicago and beyond.

In the third segment, Jacquie and Wyatt are joined by Miguel Garcia, creator and host of Sports as a Weapon Podcast for our weekly segment discussing sports, politics and struggle. They discuss the acquisition of quarterback Tim Tebow by the Jacksonville Jaguars over Colin Kaepernick, as well as some of the fascinating new interviews coming out of the new podcast.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Wyatt are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist, columnist, and author of the new graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss the deal between Democrats and republicans to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 riots at the Capitol, what the shutdown of a decrepit Memphis bridge and the Colonial pipeline say about the state of public infrastructure in the US, and the Israeli government’s refusal to accept an Egyptian-proposed ceasefire which Hamas had already accepted.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com