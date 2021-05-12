From Colombians to Palestinians, Police Terror is a Crime!

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by journalist and By Any Means Necessary Producer, Wyatt Reed for an on-the-ground update with ongoing protests in Colombia, how strikes are planned to resume and the historical role of US President Joe Biden in ‘Plan Colombia’ and the deep militarization of the country.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Cohen, filmmaker and journalist with Behind the Headlines to discuss Israel bombing Gaza amidst ongoing pogroms against Palestinians. Cohen also explains how the politics of rabbi Meir Kahane influence Israel’s right-wing government and how US support for Israel facilitates the violence.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa of Tech For the People to discuss the recent cyber attack on Colonial Pipeline, how it exposes the weakness of US cyberinfrastructure, how large pharmaceutical companies are partnering with Facebook to find customers and the Pentagon flirting with weapons guided by artificial intelligence.

Later in the show Jacquie and Sean are joined by social and civic innovation expert Kendrick Jackson to discuss Israel’s ongoing settler-colonial violence against Palestinians; how we are all complicit on some level of the violence against Palestinians escalating to this point; how Israel is supported by the US mainly because of its willingness to carry out US imperialist politics in the Middle East; and the need to continue to point out the similarities between US settler colonialism and Israel’s and center the struggle of Palestinian people as their fight for liberation mirrors all of ours.

