Denials of Systemic US Racism Unite Both Branches of Establishment

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada, to discuss the wave of violent home seizures by Israeli settlers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, the corresponding brutalization of Palestinian residents by the Israeli Defense Forces, and how Palestinians critical of the forcible theft of their ancestral homes are being censored.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace, to discuss her recent action to interrupt the annual meeting of high-profile weapons manufacturer General Dynamics, the response from CEO Phebe Novakovic, and the revolving door of lobbyists rotating between the upper echelons of the US military and the billion-dollar arms industry.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss the recent attempts to silence Lebron James after the NBA superstar deleted a tweet calling for the officer who killed 16-year-old Ma’Kiah Bryant to be fired, why James is such a magnet for right-wing attacks, and recent legislation aimed at compensating college athletes.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abdushshahid Luqman, Co-founder of Luqman Nation Media, to discuss the indictment of the four officers involved in the infamous police killing of George Floyd, news that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms isn’t seeking a second term, and why Black electoral representation has consistently failed to translate to an end to systemic racism.

