DC Mutual Aid Organizer on Capitalism: How Can The Caner Be The Cure?

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Anish Radhakrishnan, a journalist with Peoples Dispatch and NewsClick based out of Delhi, India, to discuss the new signals from the Biden-Harris administration that they’ll support allowing intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines to be waived following weeks of public pressure from progressive factions, why the move won’t necessarily be enough to stem the tide of covid cases in India amid the failed response by the far-right government of Narendra Modi, and why the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won the recent slate of elections in the Indian state of Kerala by a landslide.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Pan-African News Wire editor Abayomi Azikiwe to discuss the suppression of mass protests in Chad by the ruling military junta, the efforts by Ugandan authorities to secure a $900 million loan from the International Monetary Fund as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, and why it appears the country’s political actors have outsourced their public relations to western lobbying companies.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Serve Your City founder Maurice Cook to discuss the sweeping new voter suppression bill recently signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, why the Democratic leaders of Washington, DC has proven unwilling or unable to address the city’s homeless crisis, and why the capitalist system in the US is unable to address the massive racial disparities which it’s generated.

