Blinken Warns of Chinese “Aggression” as Colombian Cops Leave 20+ Dead

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Ross, the senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China, to discuss Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s dubious claim that the US government isn’t working to “contain China,” why the agenda of his European tour seems to indicate otherwise, and why attempts by US authorities to lecture the developing world on human rights are increasingly falling flat.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ms. Charo Mina-Rojas, an Afro-Colombian human rights defender and a member of Black Communities’ Process and the Afro-Colombian Solidarity Network, to discuss the ongoing anti-neoliberal protests taking place all across Colombia, the brutal police crackdown being carried out by the US-backed regime, and why the country’s public health and economic crisis is felt so acutely among the country’s Black communities.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jitu Sadiki and Leon Jordan of the Coalition to Free Ruchell “Cinque” Magee, to discuss the ongoing campaign to secure the release of the “longest-held political prisoner in the US,” the role of racism in the legal frame-ups which first saw him incarcerated at age 16 for having a relationship with a white girl, and his connection to the failed attempt to liberate George Jackson from the Marin County Civic Center in 1970.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, to discuss former President Donald Trump’s response to the decision by Facebook to bar him from using the social media platform indefinitely, why the MOVE family was considered “such a threat to the system” that Philadelphia police bombed the Black revolutionary organization’s entire neighborhood in 1985, and the lessons that the 2014 uprising in Ferguson offers to progressive and revolutionary-minded organizers today.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com