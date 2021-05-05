Co-Opting The Movement — How Petit-Bourgeois Politics Undermine Struggle

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by MOVE Family member Janine Africa to discuss the seizure, desecration, and disappearance of the remains of the MOVE family children murdered by the Philadelphia Police Department in 1985, the ‘apology’ issued the University of Pennsylvania after it was revealed the prestigious academic institution exploited the children’s bodies for decades, and why MOVE is continuing to demand the release of political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a longtime activist working on global justice issues, writer, teacher, and a member of Veterans for Peace, to discuss the aggressive anti-China posturing in Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s appearance on 60 Minutes, the crippling impact of the foreign sanctions on the Uyghur population which the US and EU purport to be protecting.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech for the People, for another edition of our weekly segment “Tech For The People,” to discuss how the Netflix series Spycraft whitewashes the bloody history of the Central Intelligence Agency, the Facebook panel set to determine whether former President Donald Trump can access the social media platform, and why the New York Police Department is ending its usage of Boston Dynamic’s digital surveillance dog.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jaribu Hill, founder and executive director of the Mississippi Workers' Center for Human Rights, to discuss Kamala Harris and the “left patriots” who believe imperialist propaganda, as well as questions of land, “class suicide,” and petit-bourgeois trends in movement politics.

