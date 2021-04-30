Return of Organized Labor Means Battle Lines Redrawn As May Day Nears

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Schultz, Professor of Political Science at Hamline University, to discuss the American Families Plan recently proposed by the Biden-Harris administration, the correlating capital gains tax hike ostensibly designed to fund the bill, and why Working Families Party Congressman Jamaal Bowman says “we need to think bigger."

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, a Coordinating Committee member of the Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss the revolutionary legacy of International Workers’ Day, why May 1st goes relatively unappreciated in the US while being widely celebrated across the globe, and the statement which the Black Alliance for Peace has published in solidarity with working people demanding liberation in Haiti and beyond.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss the defeat of the European Super League by predominantly working-class soccer fans in Europe, as well as the racial and class dynamics playing out at this year’s NFL draft.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maximillian Alvarez, Editor in Chief of the Real News Network and and host of the podcast “Working People," to discuss the off-duty Pentagon police officer indicted on two counts of murder in the state of Maryland, why President Biden doesn’t “think the American people are racist," and how organized labor factors into the current political moment.

