Mortal Kombat, Lesser Evil: How Dems Use GOP to Keep The Base in Line

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Mitchell Plitnick, political analyst and co-author of the new book “Except for Palestine: The Limits of Progressive Politics,” to discuss President Joe Biden’s address before a joint session of Congress, the fawning response to the speech by mainstream media, and why Biden’s proposals appear aimed towards countering China rather than improving the lives of working people in the US.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People,” to continue to discuss President Biden’s speech as well as Biden’s increasingly aggressive rhetoric towards both the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Atlanta-based activist Monica Johnson to discuss the hate crimes and murder charges filed against the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, the historical significance of the apparent vigilante slaying which preceded the police murder of George Floyd, and the latest wave of police killings being denounced by protesters across the country.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of The Discourse podcast, to discuss the release of the long-awaited Mortal Kombat movie, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott’s insistence that “America is not a racist country,” and why the Democratic and Republican parties actually ‘complement’ one another.

