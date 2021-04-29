Education & Internationalism Are the Left's Greatest Tools — James Early

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Monica Cruz, host of the new podcast “On the Picket Line” on Breakthrough News, to discuss the lessons learned from the Amazon unionization drive in Alabama, why much of the media commentary following the loss was so pessimistic, and how their new podcast works to highlight the ongoing labor struggles playing out across the US.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODEPINK and a fellow at Globetrotter, to discuss his recent article, “How Venezuela is Rebuilding its Industrial Base, One Volunteer at a Time,” and why the 2,000+ member Productive Workers Army is taking the fight to restore Venezuelan economic production into their own hands.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by writer and historian Dr. Todd Steven Burroughs, to discuss the recent television miniseries “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” how the series subverts long-standing racial comic book tropes, and the role of US military money in the Marvel universe.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to discuss the move by the Idaho legislature to ban critical race theory from public school campuses, why corporate media is ramping up anti-China propaganda to levels unseen since before Nixon-era rapprochement, and the need to confront the Biden-Harris administration on the issue of Palestine.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com