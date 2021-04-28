US Police Murders Constitute Crimes Against Humanity — Int'l Inquiry

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jeff Cohen, Founder Emeritus of Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), to discuss his recent article in Common Dreams, “Media Evasions on Racism and the Role of Derek Chauvin,” why racial justice rhetoric recently adopted by Democrats and corporate media rings hollow, and efforts to use the conviction of Derek Chauvin to portray the crisis of racist police killing as the work of “a few bad apples.”

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Christian Djimra Koumtog, Chad-born Poet, author and contributor to Face2Face Africa, to discuss the civil society groups calling for the dissolution of the newly-formed junta which took power after the death of longtime Chad President Idriss Déby, why he views France as responsible the imposition of his son, Mahamat Déby, and why so many are insisting Mahamat must step down within 90 days.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech for the People for another edition of our weekly segment “Tech For The People.” They discuss the recent passing of influential information security researcher Dan Kaminsky, the revelation that the US Postal Service has been quietly running a “covert operations program” aimed at monitoring Americans’ social media activity, and a study which found the “remarkable quantity” of personally identifiable information available on accused and convicted people on government websites constitute a form of “digital punishment.”

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, and co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp, to discuss the international inquiry which found the government’s treatment of Black people in the US amounts to crimes against humanity, the $1.6 million settlement the District of Columbia reached with the victims of its mass arrests and constitutional violations during the inauguration of Donald Trump in January 2017, and how the Democratic party weaponizes identity in the service of imperialism.

