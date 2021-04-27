From Jerusalem to J&J, 'Global Apartheid' is on Full Display

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Newsclick editor and science activist Prabir Purkayastha to discuss the catastrophic COVID crisis ravaging India, the refusal by the US and other wealthy western governments to consider lifting intellectual property protections for COVID vaccines, and why World Health Organization director-general Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus says the future of the pandemic “comes down to a simple choice: to share or not to share.”

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ali Abunimah, co-founder of electronicintifada.net and the author of 'One Country' and 'The Battle for Justice in Palestine,' to discuss the violent anti-Palestinian 'pogroms' carried out recently by Israeli settlers in Jerusalem and beyond, why Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to condemn the wave of terror or chants of “death to Arabs,” and why Israel lobbyists who’ve espoused similar views are working to distance themselves from the violence.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jeffrey B. Perry, independent scholar, archivist, author of “Hubert Harrison: The Voice of Harlem Radicalism, 1883–1918,” and editor of “A Hubert Harrison Reader,” to discuss the legacy of radical Black scholar-activist Hubert Henry Harrison 138 years after his birth, why his radical Black internationalist perspective was so ahead of its time, and how his groundbreaking criticisms of US capitalism and white supremacy led to his socialist organizing efforts.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss the investigation the Department of Justice is launching into the Louisville police department, how US taxpayers continue to subsidize the militarization of local police departments, and why many believe Derek Chauvin would never have been put on trial for murdering George Floyd if protesters had not burned down the police precinct in Minneapolis.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com