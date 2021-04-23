Earth Day, and Lenin's Birthday, Point The Way to a Better World

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism,’ to discuss the significance of Earth Day, the latest estimates of the rapidly-approaching environmental point of no return, and why a transition to socialism is required to reverse the devastating impacts of climate change.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist Nathália Urban to discuss far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech before the virtual climate summit organized by the Biden administration, why many political leaders in Brazil don’t trust Bolsonaro’s government to implement any deforestation deal it might strike with the US, and a stunning new report which warns Brazil’s covid death toll could rise to one million by October 2021 if drastic measures aren’t taken.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Manolo De Los Santos, researcher for the TriContinental Institute and co-author of “Viviremos: Venezuela vs. Hybrid War,” to discuss the revolutionary life and legacy of Vladimir Lenin on his 151st birthday, Langston Hughes’ timeless tribute to the communist leader, and why studying the methods and strategies he offered subsequent generations is so crucial for serious anti-capitalist organizers.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Frank Chapman, Director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, and author of the new book, “Marxist-Leninist Perspectives on Black Liberation and Socialism,” to discuss the move by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to silence Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez as he demanded answers in the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, why many have little faith in the proposed Department of Justice investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department, and how the theories and practices first articulated by Vladimir Lenin show meaningful change in the social structure can only come through unity among working Black people and revolutionary factions in the US.

