Cop Killings Continue Unabated as Activists Cheer Chauvin Conviction

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Marshall Eddie Conway former Black Panther, political prisoner, and Executive Producer of The Real News Network, to discuss the conviction of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, the killing of 15-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by police in Ohio just minutes before the jury delivered their verdict in the Chauvin trial, and why the verdict represents the US government’s “response to the power of the people” rather than evidence that the justice system is improving.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Newsclick editor and science activist Prabir Purkayastha to discuss the huge wave of covid cases sweeping India, why much of the Indian healthcare system is approaching a breaking point, and the role of the far-right government of Narendra Modi in fomenting the public health crisis.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire, to discuss the recent report which found France played a “significant” role in “enabling a foreseeable genocide” in Rwanda, how the analysis by the Rwandan government commission echos the findings of a French government study which found that France bears ‘overwhelming’ responsibility for the Rwanda genocide, and the historical legacy of French imperialism on the African continent.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of “The Apocalypse of Settler Colonialism: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, and Capitalism in 17th Century North America and the Caribbean,” to discuss House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s statement thanking George Floyd for “sacrificing” himself, the Justice Department’s newly-announced investigation which aims to determine whether there’s “a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing” within the Minneapolis Police Department, and the geopolitical dynamics emerging in Africa amid the US government’s push for a new Cold War with China.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com