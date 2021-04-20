Chauvin Trial: Verdict Reached

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Amir Khafagy, Award-Winning Journalist, UAW Local 1981 AFL/CIO, and Open City Fellow, to discuss his recent article in The Guardian, “She survived Hurricane Sandy. Then climate gentrification hit,” and what it means that the burden of climate change is increasingly felt by those who bear the least responsibility for it.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech for the People, for another edition of our weekly segment “Tech For The People.” They discuss the FBI’s breach of hundreds of computers across the country in an apparent effort to counter hackers, the Detroit man suing police after faulty facial recognition technology led to his wrongful arrest, and the law proposing public broadband networks recently passed by the Washington state legislature.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism,' to discuss the fragile economic progress occurring as another wave of covid cases looms, as well as the growing homeless crisis that’s only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and Co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, to discuss the trial of Derek Chauvin as observers prepare for the jury’s decision to be read aloud, President Biden demand for ‘peace’ from protesters but not police, and why real solidarity requires moving from ‘allyship’ to comradeship.

