Massive Protests Demand Killer Cops Face Justice as Chauvin Trial Ends

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Shabbir Manjee, an advocate for Defunding the police and a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Chicago, to discuss the wave of protests in Chicago and beyond calling for justice in the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, and the government crackdown on media following the killing of unarmed Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota by officer Kim Potter.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Kovalik, a lawyer, professor, and author of “The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the US Is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil,” to discuss the 60th anniversary of the infamous failed US invasion of Cuba, as well as Cuban President Miguel Diez-Canal’s election to Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Cuba following the resignation of Raul Castro.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kayla Popouchet, a Peruvian-Haitian worker, student, and anti-imperialist, to discuss the recent first-round victory by socialist schoolteacher and union leader Pedro Castillo in Peru, the neoliberal legacy of Keiko Fujimori, his opponent in the June runoff, and the stark class divide separating their constituencies.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly, assistant professor of Africana Studies and Political Science at Carleton College, Visiting Scholar with the Race and Capitalism Project at the University of Chicago, and author of the new book, “W.E.B. Du Bois: A Life in American History,” to discuss the 10th anniversary of the exoneration of the Central Park 5, the historical intersections of anti-communism and white supremacy, and how the Biden administration uses shifts in rhetoric to obscure their lack of policy proposals.

