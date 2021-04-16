Outrage as Cop Union Chief Says Police Killing of 13-Year-Old “Heroic”

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Hale Morrisette, North Florida Regional Organizer for Dream Defenders, to discuss the highly controversial “anti-riot” bill set to be signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as the ‘chilling effect’ observers expect the legislation to have on free speech and other activities protected under the First Amendment.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, to discuss the latest in the negotiations aimed at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action which the US abandoned in 2018, why historic Iranian adherence to the terms of the agreement suggests the simplest way to reduce their uranium enrichment is to return to the deal, and how President Biden’s continuation of Trump’s so-called “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran only encourages further cooperation between the Islamic Republic and China and Russia.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mike Sampson, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss the anti-trans legislation set to regulate high schools athletes' genitals which was recently passed by the Florida House, as well as the recent comments expressing dismay about ‘politics in sports’ by Former Green Bay Packer quarterback and outspoken Trump supporter Brett Favre.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jaribu Hill, founder and executive director of the Mississippi Workers' Center for Human Rights, to discuss Chicago Police Union President John Catanzara’s description of the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo as “heroic,” the “culture of death” that’s central to capitalism, and the lessons of the Alabama unionization campaign which Amazon worked so desperately to defeat.

