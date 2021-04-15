US Reaching Inflection Point as Racist Authority Figures Exposed Daily

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by MOVE Family member Janine Africa to discuss the heart surgery set to be carried out on Mumia Abu-Jamal without his prior consent, why many see the operation as part of a broader campaign of “medical assassination” of Black liberation figures by the US government, and the upcoming press conference supporters are holding with Angela Davis to call for Mumia’s release.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sohrob Aslamy, a doctoral student at Syracuse University’s Department of Geography and the Environment, to discuss President Biden’s plan to delay the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan until Sept. 11, how the US will continue to pull strings in the country after the departure of its primary fighting forces, and what it all means for Afghans weary of 20 years of war and foreign occupation.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Morgan Artyukhina to discuss their latest article, “After 40 Years, Brother of Guyanese Scholar-Activist Walter Rodney Exonerated of His 1980 Murder,” why a 2015 Commission of Inquiry by the Guyanese government found that then-Prime Minister Forbes Burnham was the likely culprit in Rodney’s assassination, and why imperialist powers including the US worked to silence the legendary activist-scholar.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed to discuss the contention by defense lawyers that Derek Chauvin acted in accordance with police training when killing George Floyd, the arrest of active-duty soldier Jonathan Pentland after a viral video emerged of him assaulting a young Black man, and the first court appearance by Kim Potter, the now-former police officer who gunned down Daunte Wright on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com