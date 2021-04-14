Cop Charged in Daunte Wright Killing After 3 Nights of Furious Protest

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University and author of the new book “The Sickness Is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save Us from Pandemics Or Itself,” to discuss the $2 trillion infrastructure program proposed by President Biden, the impacts of the massive levels of public spending seen throughout the Covid crisis, and why US capitalism appears to be on its last legs.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear, to discuss the Japanese government’s stated intention of dumping millions of nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the Pacific, why the country’s neighbors are so horrified by the plan, and the “contradictory” roles played by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abdushshahid Luqman, Executive Producer of Luqman Nation, to discuss the manslaughter charge filed against now-former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, why wearing police and military uniforms seems to do little to protect Black people from the institution of white capitalism, and the historic unity between US police and the right-wing forces which overran the Capitol building on January 6th.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com