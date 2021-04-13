Int'l Solidarity is Our Only Option as Cops Keep Killing Us — Jon Jeter

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War, and author of the new book “Leaving World War II Behind,” to discuss the increase in military spending proposed by Pres. Biden, as well as the rhetorical denunciations of the Pentagon budget by members of Congressional Progressive Caucus who have yet to leverage their votes to demand any concessions from the Democratic administration.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Milton Allimadi, Chief Editor of Black Star News and producer/host of the Black Star News Show on WBAI in New York City, to discuss the colonial legacy of now-deceased British monarch Prince Phillip, efforts by corporate media to paint his attempts at racist humor as “gaffes,” and how the British royal family exploited the working people of nations across the globe to amass their vast fortune.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech for the People for another edition of our new weekly segment “Tech For The People.” They discuss attempts by the US government to dominate international 5G regulatory agencies as part of the new Cold War on China, Youtube’s policy of blocking ad targeting on Black Lives Matter videos, and the similarities between the recent Israeli attack on the Iranian nuclear facility in Natanz and the 2010 Stuxnet virus.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People,” to discuss the resignation of Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center, MN police officer who killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday, why Wright’s parents “can’t accept” the excuse that police killed Daunte by “mistake,” and how the international communist-backed solidarity campaign for the Scottsboro Boys helped pave the way for upward economic mobility among working and oppressed communities in the US in the mid-20th century.

