White Supremacy Extinguishes Black Icons From DMX to 'Chip' Fitzgerald

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Sean Blackmon and producer Wyatt Reed discuss the loss of the Amazon unionization campaign in Bessemer, Alabama, the impacts of the destruction of major unions or their capture by ‘labor aristocracy,’ and how attempts to demonize China and Iran serve to redirect working-class resentment at deteriorating living standards.

In the second segment, Sean and Wyatt are joined by Harry Carey of the Freedom 4 Chip Committee, to discuss the recent passing of former Black Panther Romaine “Chip” Fitzgerald in California state prison, why he considers it “such an honor” to have organized alongside Fitzgerald, and the letter which he wrote but never fulfilled, “Upon My Release.”

In the third segment, Sean and Wyatt are joined by Nate Wallace for another edition of our new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss the recent senseless slayings involving former NFL players, the physical, mental, and psychological effects of a high-impact sport like football, and why it appears President Biden’s gun control executive orders would do little to prevent such incidents in the future.

Later in the show, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Rev. Delonte Gholston, Pastor of Peace Fellowship Church in Washington, DC, to discuss the passing of hip-hop legend DMX, how structural issues of class and white supremacy play into the gun violence in Washington, DC, and ways to deal with the fallout from the slow-motion ‘psychological bomb’ of the pandemic.

