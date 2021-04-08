"Absolutely No Way” George Floyd Could Breathe Under Cop's Knee — Expert

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ryan Cooper, National Correspondent for The Week magazine, and co-host & producer of LeftAnchor podcast, to discuss West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s refusal to consider filibuster reform, the significance of his newfound opposition to passing legislation via reconciliation, and the bizarre spectacle of Democrats maintaining that their hands are now tied by the unelected Parliamentarian.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire,” to discuss the viral video of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez struggling to respond coherently to a question about Israel and PNA and how Israeli actions make the possibility of a two-state solution increasingly remote.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rania Khalek, journalist with Breakthrough News and co-host of the Unauthorized Disclosure podcast, to discuss her recent article in The Grayzone, “Lokman Slim’s war: The life and mysterious death of a Western collaborator in Lebanon,” how Slim emerged as a go-to for US government cutouts, the predictable push by corporate media to pin his death on Hezbollah.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party,” to discuss the predictable narratives that have emerged in light of Joe Biden’s new gun control executive order, the successful campaign by establishment Democrats to suppress the progressive wing of the party, why it appears US police are poised to use Derek Chauvin as a sacrificial lamb.

