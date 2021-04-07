US Strong-Arming, Sanctions Hasten Rise of Multipolar World — Ben Norton

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, Outsports contributor and co-host of the TransSporter Room, to discuss the far-reaching bill to deny healthcare to trans youth passed by the Arkansas legislature over the objection of the state’s conservative governor, how the issues intersect with questions of race and class, and why the GOP has opportunistically pivoted from attacking Title IX to emerging as some of its most vocal champions.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace, to discuss the recently-revived talks surrounding the Iranian nuclear agreement unilaterally discarded by the US government under Donald Trump, as well as the latest Israeli efforts to derail attempts to resuscitate the deal.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign, to discuss her participation in the recent peace delegation to Nicaragua organized by the Sanctions Kill! campaign, how Nicaraguans are overcoming the effects of US economic aggression towards their country, and why the US government still seems determined to overthrow the Sandinista government four decades after its last attempt.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ben Norton, journalist, Assistant Editor of the Grayzone, and the Producer and Co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, to discuss the sting operation carried out by a group with known links to UK intelligence agencies against the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda, and Media, the new fissures emerging within the NATO member states, and the role of paramilitaries in the “low-intensity war” the US and Colombia have been waging on Venezuela.

