Ecuador Eyes Historic Elections as Votes Tallied for AL Amazon Union

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Chris Smalls, labor activist, founder of The Congress Of Essential Workers, and host of the podcast “It’s a Smalls World,” to discuss the vote count in the historic Amazon unionization campaign in Bessemer, Alabama, the notorious company’s efforts to retaliate against workers who speak out about workplace conditions and corporate policies, and why the union drive has already succeeded in sparking attempts to launch similar initiatives at Amazon facilities across the country.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, how Kiev’s failures to live up to its Minsk accord commitments heightens the chances of the situation descending into all-out war, and why it’s likely Washington greenlit the Ukrainian regime’s escalations.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch, to discuss the upcoming Presidential runoff election in Ecuador between leftist economist Andres Arauz and right-wing banker Guillermo Lasso, attempts by first-round loser Yaku Perez to derail the vote, and the growing progressive movement behind Arauz.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Founder & Executive Director of One People's Project, to discuss updates in the trial of Derek Chauvin in the police killing of George Floyd, attempts by ‘Boogaloo Boys’ and others to infiltrate spaces and divert movements, as well as the links and parallels between the struggles against fascism across the globe.

