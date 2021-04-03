Margaret Kimberly Talks Cuomo, The Squad & The Representation Dead-End

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com, to discuss new footage surfacing showing the shocking conditions in which immigrant children are currently being held along the southern border, a new report by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General which found that DHS jeopardized "the health, safety, and rights" of detainees in Eloy, Arizona, and why so little has changed for vulnerable immigrant populations under President Biden.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network, to discuss the life sentence recently handed down to the brother of the US-backed President of Honduras, as well as the revelation that the notoriously corrupt regime spent public funds so an elite DC law firm would work to undermine efforts to bring the family of Pres. Juan Orlando Herndandez to justice.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss the arguments heard by the Supreme Court this week in the antitrust lawsuit brought by former West Virginia running back Shawne Alston against the NCAA, and conservatives and liberals alike use the notion of “amateurism” to keep college athletes from profiting off their labor.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," to discuss her recent piece in Black Agenda Report, “Andrew Cuomo and the Black Political Class,” how the desire for a ‘seat at the table of power’ compels leftists and organizers to make their peace with US imperialism, and why solidarity is the “sharpest weapon” organizers have in their fight against empire.

