Biden’s Trump-Esque Latin America Moves “Really Dangerous” — James Early

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Stacey Hopkins, an activist, organizer, and political strategist, to discuss the ‘Jim Crow’ voting bill passed by the state of Georgia, why voting rights organizers and activists are so incensed by the controversial legislation, and how Georgia Republicans have historically gained an electoral edge by effectively disenfranchising Black voters.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Breakthrough News journalist Kei Pritsker to discuss the protests against anti-Asian racism held in over 60 cities across the country this weekend, the recent rekindling of long-standing links of solidarity between Black and Asian communities in the US, and the inextricable connections between anti-Asian sentiment at home and imperial US aggression in Korea, Vietnam, China, and more.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of “The Scourge of Neoliberalism,” to discuss the CDC’s extension of the eviction moratorium until June, efforts to vaccinate the US population before the next Covid wave breaks, and why a $15 minimum wage would have been a more effective consumer stimulus measure than much of what’s in the recent Covid relief package.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to discuss the opening arguments in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for his role in the extrajudicial killing of George Floyd, how the institution of policing varies between the capitalist US and socialist Cuba, and the demand by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that the current Bolivian government treat coup-backed ‘interim President’ Jeanine Añez with impunity in her trial for her role in the coup and the massacres of indigenous protesters.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com