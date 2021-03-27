Global Commerce Paralysis Shows Fragility of Capitalism, Scholar Says

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party,” to discuss Joe Biden’s first press conference as US President over two months after being sworn in, Biden’s refusal to honor the Afghan peace deal negotiated by his predecessor, Donald Trump, and the worrisome implications of Biden’s aggressive rhetoric on immigration, foreign policy, and more.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jammie Hale, a farmer and environmental activist from Giles County, Virginia, to discuss the recent arrests by Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies of activists blocking construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, the grave environmental impacts the of the project, and why so many in his community continue to fiercely resist the financially dubious pipeline.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast for another edition of our weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss efforts to remove the name of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from Washington-Lee University in Virginia and Robert E. Lee High School in Florida, as well as the intellectual bankruptcy of the “Lost Cause” narrative advanced by new-confederate factions.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Max Rameau, organizer with Pan-African Community Action and Haitian born political theorist and author of an upcoming book on Community Control Over Police, to discuss widespread outrage over President Biden’s Creole-language tweet demanding Haitians stay in their country, the lengths to which the Duvalier dictatorship went to prevent the Haitian people from learning from the Cuban Revolution, and the significance of the massive container ship paralyzing global commerce.

