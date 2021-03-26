BAMN Reacts Live as Biden Gives First Press Conference, 65 Days In

In this special episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Political Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber, as well as Jim Kavanagh, political analyst and contributor to Counterpunch and ThePolemicist.net, Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace, and By Any Means producer Wyatt Reed to discuss the first official press conference given by Joe Biden in his 65 days as US President, corporate media complicity in manufacturing consent for wars of aggression, and how US imperialism abroad relates to the oppression facing working people at home.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)