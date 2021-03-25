As Blinken Calls For United Front Against China, New Alliance Resists

Israeli elections give way to gridlock yet again; Haitian state ‘disintegrating’ as US-backed Moise clings to power; US allegations of Ugandan rebel ties to ISIS don’t hold up, journalist says

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five," to discuss the deadlocked parliamentary elections in Israel, misleading headlines emphasizing the Arab vote, and how the disenfranchisement of Palestinians undercuts Israeli claims of democratic legitimacy.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte, to discuss “the disintegration of the state” in Haiti, the splits emerging between the Haitian police and ruling class, and the emerging alliance of lumpenproletariat elements headed by former police officer Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizie.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kambale Musavuli with the Centre for Research on the Congo to discuss the US government’s designation of Ugandan rebel group Allied Democratic Forces as a terrorist organization, why US allegations that the organization is allied with Daesh* don’t hold up, and how the US government’s so-called “War on Terror” has played out on the continent historically.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, Contributing Editor of Black Agenda Report, Co-Host of The Left Lens, and co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror,” to discuss the new alliance of developing countries opposed to US imperial aggression called the “Groups of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations,” the call by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for a united NATO front against China in Brussels, and why a rising China is perceived as an existential threat to so much of the US ruling class.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/“Islamic State”) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other nations