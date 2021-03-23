China Jabs US Hypocrisy on Human Rights Abuses as Black-Asian Solidarity Deepens

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ian Goodrum, Senior Editor and Columnist at China Daily, to discuss the latest sanctions placed on Chinese officials by the US and the European Union, the response by the Chinese government, and how corporate media and US politicians of both parties are using allegations of abuse of Uighur Muslims to stir up anti-Chinese sentiment.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by retired attorney and freelance journalist Anoa Changa to discuss growing solidarity between Black and Asian communities in the wake of the Atlanta massacre and why it seems the killer was motivated by both misogyny and racism.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech for the People, for another edition of our new weekly segment “Tech For The People.” They discuss the class-action lawsuit seeking billions of dollars in damages for Facebook’s violations of user privacy, and how a sexual abuse case exposed the massive facial recognition capabilities of the Clearview app.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad to discuss the impact of the violence that the US is founded and continues to thrive on is being reflected in mass shootings, how even those who benefit from the oppression of the working class and poor are impacted by the trauma of that oppression, the glaring example of the persistent system of patriarchy in America that the NCAA tournament's women's gym scandal exposed, and why the struggle for dignity of all working class, poor and oppressed people must be an international, intersectional, multicultural one.

