Protests Held Across Country to Stop Asian Hate as Biden Targets China

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Rachel Hu, co-host of the new podcast from Breakthrough News, It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism, to discuss the dozens of protests against anti-Asian hatred held this weekend across the country, corporate media’s efforts to portray the Atlanta massacre as anything but a hate crime, and how State Secretary Anthony Blinken’s accusations in the recent meeting with Chinese officials in Alaska plays into anti-Chinese sentiment.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Frank Chapman, Director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, and author of the new book, “Marxist-Leninist Perspectives on Black Liberation and Socialism,” to discuss the new joint ordinance proposed by a coalition of Chicago groups demanding police accountability and what makes the proposal so significant.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada, to discuss his new piece in Declassified UK, “Britain’s secret political police,” and his own first-hand experience as an apparent target of the British government’s massive political surveillance operations.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by organizer and environmental justice consultant Kari Fulton to discuss how public transportation connects with race and class, why when it comes to the Atlanta massacre, “we’re not talking about a disturbed individual, we’re talking about a disturbed system,” and the politics behind so-called “cancel culture.”

