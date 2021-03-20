Black Power & Yellow Peril: Solidarity Urged After Atlanta Massacre

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Reginald Black, Advocacy Director for the People for Fairness Coalition and the COVID-19 Outreach Initiative to discuss a new letter from over 2,000 organizations calling on President Joe Biden to extend the eviction moratorium, the looming wave of evictions likely to result unless the federal government takes action, and strategies for greater occupant control over public housing affairs that have been hidden (intentionally or otherwise) from so many residents.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast for another edition of our weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss the shocking disparity between the men’s and women’s athletic facilities at the NCAA basketball tournament exposed by Oregon’s Sedona Prince, how the league’s model of unpaid labor makes March Madness the most profitable postseason TV deal in sports, and how LSU worked to bury sexual misconduct allegations against players.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Dave Ragland, the Co-Executive Director of the Truth Telling Project, and Director of the Grassroots Reparations Campaign, to discuss Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s meeting with Chinese officials, links between white supremacy at home and US imperialism abroad, discussions around reparations taking place in Illinois and across the country.
