Militarism Abroad & Racism at Home: Settler-Colonialism Strikes Again

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed to discuss the wave of protests against anti-Asian violence in the wake of the massacre in Atlanta, and why it appears many Asian communities in the US have reached a boiling point in terms of racist attacks.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Christine Hong, Associate Professor of Transnational Asian American, Korean Diaspora and Critical Pacific Rim Studies at UC-Santa Cruz and author of the new book, A Violent Peace: Race, US Militarism, and Cultures of Democratization in Cold War Asia and the Pacific, to discuss the North Korean government’s announcement that it’s uninterested in restarting nuclear talks until the US abandons its “hostile policies” against the country, the political and cultural consequences of the division of Korea, and the links between imperialism, racial fetishization, and the massacre of Asian women near Atlanta this week.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mohamed Abdulkadir, a Somali journalist based in Cape Town, South Africa, to discuss the ongoing US campaign of covert warfare being carried out in Somalia, the political crisis playing out as US-backed President Mohamed Farmaajo clings to power, and the impacts of the devastating drought which continues to plague the country.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly, assistant professor of Africana Studies and Political Science at Carleton College, Visiting Scholar with the Race and Capitalism Project at the University of Chicago, and author of the new book, “W.E.B. Du Bois: A Life in American History,” to discuss why so many self-declared “socialists” in the imperial core demonize socialist experiments in Cuba in China, the role of Hollywood in manipulating global public opinion, and how “The US Vs. Billie Holliday” represents an effort at “colonization of the imagination.”

