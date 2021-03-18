Massacre of Asians and Anti-China Campaign

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Consortium News Editor Joe Lauria to discuss the new US government intelligence report alleging the Russian and Iranian governments attempted to “influence” the 2020 US presidential election, why the corporate media seems to take the report at face value, and the political utility of the Russiagate narrative post-Trump.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Behind The Headlines journalist Dan Cohen to discuss potential links between the massacre of Asian women in Atlanta Tuesday night and the recent surge in anti-Chinese news coverage, his new mini-documentary exposing the propaganda campaign aimed at convincing the world China is carrying out “genocide” on the Uighur population, and how the US government uses such accusations to carry out economic warfare against the country.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a father, husband, Professor of Communication Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the new book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power,” to discuss white supremacy and white innocence in the context of the massacre of Asian women in Atlanta, ADOS and the importance of international solidarity, and the alarming extent of government surveillance capability.

