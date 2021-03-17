Lil Baby’s Grammy Show Sparks Debate Over BLM & US Capitalist Culture

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party,” to discuss his new article “There Are More Socialists Than Democrats or Republicans. We Should Act like It,” new polling data revealing more people in the US disapprove of capitalism than support either major party, and the pressing need for a viable political party to give a voice to those disenfranchised by the two-party system.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dhoruba al-Mujahid bin Wahad, a former political prisoner, Black Panther Party leader, and co-founder of the Black Liberation Army, to discuss the plight of political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal as he struggles with Covid-19 and a myriad of other critical health issues, and how police unions wield their 'unprecedented political clout' to protect white supremacy in the US.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech for the People, to talk about the news that it appears Google fired multiple members of its Ethics AI Board, the response by the Google Walkout For Real Change campaign, and the huge surge in cybercriminal activity targeting students taking online classes.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abdushshahid Luqman, Executive Producer of Luqman Nation, to discuss criticism of Lil Baby’s Grammy performance with Tamika Mallory, ‘stan culture’ and capitalist American mythology, and how Democratic Party elites and well-funded NGOs weaponize liberal identity reductionism.

