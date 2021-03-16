In Haiti, Bolivia, Brazil, & Beyond, Latin America’s Left Fights Back

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Heather Benno, attorney and founder of Immigrant Justice Solutions, to discuss the Department of Homeland’s announcement of the construction of a new so-called ‘child migrant facility,’ the horrific conditions plaguing existing detention centers, why the transition from the Trump to the Biden administration has meant little practical difference for the kids in cages.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist for Kawsachun News, to discuss the arrest and prosecution of former Bolivian President Jeanine Añez for her role in the coup d’etat which overthrew democratically-elected Pres. Evo Morales and the subsequent massacres of the indigenous protesters who took to the streets to defend his administration.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist Nathália Urban to discuss the third anniversary of the assassination of Marielle Franco, why the slaying of the Rio de Janeiro Councilor caused such a massive uproar among progressive forces in Brazil, and how the racialized impact of the country’s massive Covid outbreak reflects the importance of Franco’s intersectional struggle.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of the new book “The Bittersweet Science: Racism, Racketeering, and the Political Economy of Boxing,” to discuss the latest news surrounding the so-called “Quad” of Japan, India, Australia, and the US, the upcoming meeting between Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Chinese officials in Alaska, and the deep interconnections between race, class, and gender-based oppression under capitalism.

