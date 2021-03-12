“Politics of Evidence” Could Let Cop Who Killed George Floyd Go Free

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Brian Becker, host of The Socialist Program with Brian Becker, to discuss President Joe Biden's Thursday night prime time speech to the US public, parallels between the governments of Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and the impacts of having an economy more oriented towards waging war than saving lives.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nicholas J. S. Davies, a researcher and writer for CODEPINK and author of “Blood On Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq,” to discuss his recent report with Medea Benjamin which found that for nearly two decades the US military has been dropping an average of 46 bombs and missiles abroad per day, how the corporate media works to obscure the casualties, and the under-reported role of NATO in ravaging Libya and other independence-oriented nations.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of the Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our weekly segment “The Red Spin Report." They discuss Jackson State football and the water crisis afflicting the majority-black Mississippi city, and the intersections between neoliberalism and the gentrification of sports.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and Co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, to discuss the trial of Minneapolis police officer recorded kneeling killing George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, how prosecutors stack juries with pro-police jurors, and why the ‘George Floyd Justice In Policing Act’ shows the lack of seriousness among the ruling class towards meaningful police reform.

