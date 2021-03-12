Rallies Pop Up Across Globe in Resistance to US Imperialism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nap Pempeña, Secretary-General of Migrante USA (a member organization of Bayan USA), to discuss the wave of killings of social justice organizers in police raids after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered state security forces to "finish off" communists, the condemnation of the executions from the UN and other international bodies, and how the Duterte governments justifies the slayings under the broad banner of anti-communism.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ana Cha of the Landless Workers Movement of Brazil (MST) and the International People’s Assembly to discuss the Feminist Voices International Anti-Imperialist Festival taking place this Saturday, March 13, the importance of prioritizing working-class feminism over bourgeois representation politics, and how the coronavirus pandemic is disproportionately affecting women.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Milton Allimadi, Chief Editor of Black Star News and Producer and Host of the Black Star News Show on WBAI in NY, to discuss his new article, "Imperial Reckoning: Britannica, Racism, Markle, Prince Harry, and Oprah," recent statements by the British monarchy denying their family is racist, why centuries of British history indicate otherwise, and how the scandal is leading to a global re-examination of the legacy of the royal legacy.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People,” to discuss the historical continuity between the state executions of the Scottsboro Boys and George Floyd, Stacey Dash and ‘the Black misleadership class,’ and the incompatibility of American capitalist ideology with Black community development.

