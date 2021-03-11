Washington's New Cold War on China Spills into Europe, Africa & Beyond

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Netfa Freeman, a Coordinating Committee member of the Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss the opening of the murder trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, efforts to reign in the notorious 1033 program which gives military hardware in the hands of local police departments, and protests against the US-backed government in Jovene Moise in Haiti.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Ross, the senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China, to discuss the British government's ban on the Chinese-backed CGTN TV channel, the consequences of such a move on the free exchange of ideas between the two countries, and where it fits within the US government's ongoing escalations against China.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ahjamu Umi, organizer and activist with the All African People’s Revolutionary Party, to discuss his new book, “A Guide for Organizing Defense Against White Supremacist, Patriarchal, and Fascist Violence," and the importance of organizational know-how in fighting back against the growing threat of fascist violence.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sundiata Cha-Jua, Associate Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Illinois, to discuss racial disparities in Covid relief efforts as the new stimulus package approaches passage, Chinese involvement in infrastructure development projects on the African continent, and how capitalism works to poor people in poverty perpetually.

